BRG hosts 3rd edition of real estate developers summit in Morocco

Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG), one of Africa’s leading real estate brokerage firms, has successfully hosted the 3rd edition of the BRG Developers Summit in Morocco.

Held September 25 to October 3, 2025, across Casablanca and Marrakech, the nine-day summit brought together over 50 prominent real estate developers for an immersive experience of learning, strategy sessions, and international networking.

The participants engaged in an intensive two-day training session addressing key issues in Nigeria’s real estate sector and exploring practical solutions for sustainable market growth.

Speaking at the summit, Dr Emmanuel Abikoye, President of BRG, said: “What we’ve built at BRG is more than a network, it’s a movement. This year’s edition reaffirmed our commitment to building a strong, knowledgeable, and collaborative community of developers shaping the future of African real estate.

“The best part is that we’re only just getting started. Our goal is to expand our reach across Africa and make a lasting impact on the continent.

“This summit signified another milestone in the Academy’s drive to build an ecosystem of well-informed and globally connected real estate developers. And building on this success, the BRG Developers Summit 2026 will be held in Brazil.”

Dr Tony Kolawole Aspire, Chairman, REDAN Lagos, added: “The BRG Developers Summit continues to raise the bar for real estate development conversations in Africa. We must align our strategies to build a globally competitive market.”

Reflecting on the experience, Isaac Oyedepo, Founder, ANAZAO Generation Connect, said: “Beyond the learning sessions, exploring Morocco’s vibrant culture was truly memorable. The guided tours and shared experiences created the perfect atmosphere for us to build genuine connections, engage in deep conversations, and collaborate beyond business.”