Brenda Okorogba: Turning vision into action

Brenda Okorogba turns ideas into action. As a Learning Experience Designer, Community Builder, and Resource Mobilization Strategist, she helps organizations and communities unlock opportunities and human potential.

Through her initiatives with Momentswithbren Consulting, Ọ́wáyi, and the Learnwithbren Village, Brenda has designed programs, mobilized resources, and strengthened ecosystems that advance education access, gender equity, disability inclusion, and youth and women’s empowerment.

Her work spans Canada and Sub-Saharan Africa including Ghana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, and Uganda, and has been supported by major partners such as Global Affairs Canada, BMZ Germany, IFAD, and the Australian Government.

Brenda has helped mobilize over $5 billion in global funding and received accolades including the 2025 Ontario Volunteer Service Award, Mentor of the Year by Women in Communications and Technology Canada, and recognition as one of RBC’s Top 25 Canadian Immigrants.

An emerging filmmaker, Brenda has directed projects through the Being Black in Canada program and participated in the Creators of Colour Incubator, amplifying diverse voices. She also serves on nonprofit boards, shaping governance and sustainable social impact.

Brenda’s story shows that meaningful change happens when expertise meets passion and when leaders lift others as they climb.