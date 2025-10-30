Breakout star nominees changing face of African entertainment

There are categories that celebrate excellence, and then there are those that create it. At the NXT Honors (Presented by Top Charts Africa), the Breakout Star category has become the ultimate stamp of new-age credibility.

A signal that a rising talent is no longer just a social media name, but a continental force to be reckoned with.

Past winners like Khosi Twala from South Africa and Emmanuel Ankrah from Ghana proved that point spectacularly, going from early promise to household names within months of their win. This year’s lineup is every bit as electric, a mix of viral charm, raw skill, and unstoppable momentum across Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

In the running are Akhonamathemba Mbele-Zwane, South Africa’s charming all-rounder whose rise from television to brand stardom has been meteoric; Precious “Dede” Ashiogwu, whose warmth and grit have made her one of Nigeria’s most loved breakout personalities; and Imisi Ayanwale, the creative visionary and fashion-forward sensation redefining what it means to be a modern influencer. Ghana’s own Dennis Oheneba Mitterrand brings a digital edge to the mix, a media personality and storyteller whose voice is shaping youth culture from Accra to Lagos.

They’re joined by Ashley Brylnn Ogle, South Africa’s fast-rising reality and lifestyle icon who has turned screen time into a brand empire in the making; Folarin “Fola” Odunlami, the Nigerian music newcomer whose melodic charisma and growing fanbase are pulling him into Afrobeats’ next generation; Faith Adewale, the doctor-turned-entertainer whose intellect and charm have redefined the archetype of the Nigerian celebrity; and Koyinsola Sanusi, affectionately known as Koyin, the suave model and content star whose effortless style has captured hearts across the continent.

Together, these eight names represent the pulse of modern African fame; diverse, digital, and determined. They are not merely internet-famous; they are emblematic of how influence now travels: fast, borderless, and authentic. And with the winner set to grace the cover of Top Charts Africa magazine, alongside a portfolio of life-changing opportunities, the stakes have never been higher.

Few categories across the continent carry the same weight or anticipation. Winning Breakout Star at the NXT Honors goes beyond a career highlight, it is quite literally a coronation. It’s the moment when the industry, from brand executives to casting directors, collectively says: this is the next big thing.

And if history is any guide, whoever wins this award won’t just be celebrating one night, they’ll be stepping into an entirely new league.