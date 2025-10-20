BREAKING: Security operatives fire at #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

A joint detachment of defence and security operatives has forcefully dispersed the Omoyele Sowore-led #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters in the Maitama Area of Abuja.

The protesters, which included Sowore, Barr. Aloy Ejimakor and others had gathered around the Nigeria Communications Commission NCC headquarters in Maitama, chanting “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now”.

They were also heard cautioning the police against teargassing them just before sounds of gunshots were heard, and they scampered to safety.

Details later…

