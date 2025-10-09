Breaking: Police arrest 12 suspects over killing of Arise TV anchor

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested twelve suspected armed robbers in connection with the attack that led to the deaths of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, at Unique Apartments in Gishiri Village, Katampe District, Abuja.

The suspects, according to the police, have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

The tragic incident occurred on September 29, when about fifteen armed men stormed a 16-flat, four-storey building in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Details soon.