Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 18.02% in September

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased by 2.1 percentage points to 18.02 percent in September 2025 from 20.12 percent in August 2025, marking the 6th consecutive month of decline since April 2025.

This is the first time in three years that the nation’s inflation rate fell below 20 percent.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this today in its Consumer Price Index, CPI, Report for September 2025.

“In September 2025, the Headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 percent relative to the August 2025 headline inflation rate of 20.12 percent.

“Looking at the movement, the September 2025 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 2.1 percent compared to the August 2025 Headline inflation rate.

“In addition, on a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 14.68% lower than the rate recorded in September 2024 (32.7 percent).

“ This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in September 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., September 2024), though with a different base year, November 2009 = 100.

“However, on a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in September 2025 was 0.72 percent, which was 0.02 percent lower than the rate recorded in August 2025 (0.74 percent).

“This means that in September 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in August 2025.”

Food inflation also declined by 5.0 percentage points to 16.87 percent in September, compared to 21.87 percent in August 2025, as a result of a decline in the average prices of maize (corn) grains, garri, beans, millet, potatoes, onions, eggs, tomatoes, fresh pepper, etc.

“The Food inflation rate in September 2025 was 16.87 percent on a year-on-year basis.

“This was 20.9 percentage points lower compared to the rate recorded in September 2024 (37.77 percent).

“The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year.

“However, on a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in September 2025 was -1.57 percent, down by 3.22 percent compared to August 2025 (1.65 percent).

“The decrease can be attributed to the rate of decrease in the average prices of maize (corn) grains, garri, beans, millet, potatoes, onions, eggs, tomatoes, fresh pepper etc.”

According to the NBS report, food inflation on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis was highest in Ekiti (28.68%) and Rivers.

(24.18%), Nasarawa (22.74%), while Bauchi (2.81%), Niger (8.38%), and Anambra (8.41%) had the slowest rise in food inflation YoY.

Vanguard News