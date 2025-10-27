Ekiti 2026: APC affirms Oyebanji as consensus candidate

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti–The All Progressive Congress (APC) has affirmed the candidature of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, as the consensus candidate of the party for the 2026 gubernatorial election in the state.

The motion was moved in Ado-Ekiti on Monday by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and seconded by the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Stephen Aribasoye.

Details soon…