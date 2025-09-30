Brazil Consulate, Vision-N-Dreams brainstorm on enhanced Nigeria-Brazil trade and Culture relations 

From left: Mr Mark Alexander Alexander, Mrs Nene Kalu [3rd from left]; Amb Manuel Santos Jnr.; and some members of Nigeria-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a meeting held at the Brazil Consulate, Lagos.

By Prisca Sam-Duru & Vera Anyagafu

LAGOS, NIGERIA – A high-level strategic meeting at the Brazilian Embassy has set the stage for a major push in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Brazil, championed by the firm Vision-N-Dreams LTD.

Last week, CEO of Vision-N-Dreams, Mr. Mark Alexander, along with key members of the Nigeria-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with the Consul General of Brazil in Nigeria, Ambassador Manuel Santos Jnr., to finalize plans for a premier trade and tourism initiative. The dialogue focused on exploring robust opportunities for investment in critical sectors, including agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

Vision-N-Dreams, known for its work in fostering Nigerian-Brazilian ties through initiatives like the ‘Hair Brazil’ event and the Taraba State Agro-Tour, is at the forefront of this bilateral expansion.

Mr. Alexander expressed strong optimism about the planned partnership, emphasizing its role in creating a sustainable platform for business networking and bilateral trade expansion.

“Building on our successful collaborations with Brazil, we are optimistic and have no doubts that the planned strategic partnership for a premier trade and tourism tour to Brazil will be a huge success,” Alexander stated.

The success of the project, he noted, hinges on collaboration with industry giants like Air Peace Airlines, the Consulate General of Brazil, the Nigeria-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and relevant federal ministries, adding that the goal was to leverage the strengths of both nations to promote economic growth, cultural exchange, and people-to-people diplomacy.

On his part, Ambassador Santos Jnr. hailed the dialogue, highlighting the “healthy binational relations” between the two countries. He reinforced the deep connection, citing shared cultural heritage and language.

From left: Mr Mark Alexander Alexander, Mrs Nene Kalu [3rd from left]; Amb Manuel Santos Jnr.; and some members of Nigeria-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a meeting held at the Brazil Consulate, Lagos.

“Brazil and Nigeria are more than allies. They are family and should behave as such,” the Consul General emphasized.

Another key point of discussion was the simplification of the visa process for Nigerian applicants. On that note, Mr. Alexander stressed that making the process “faster and easier” was crucial to fully maximize the benefits of the recently established direct flights—a development Ambassador Santos Jnr. praised as a positive indicator of strengthening diplomatic ties.

The Ambassador lauded President Ahmed Tinubu’s vision in establishing direct flights, noting that his initiatives are a clear indication that “the future holds much promise for cooperation and mutual benefit.”

The strategic dialogue serves as a mechanism to explore new investment opportunities, strengthen business partnerships, and enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, cementing a shared future for both nations.