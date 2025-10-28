Boxing Day tradition altered as Premier League plans single fixture

English referee Craig Pawson shows a red card to Aston Villa’s English defender #04 Ezri Konsa during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on August 16, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

In a major break from long-standing tradition, the Premier League is expected to host just one fixture on Boxing Day this year.

The change in traditional Boxing Day matches stems from fixture congestion caused by the extra matches from UEFA competitions and the FA Cup’s shift to weekend slots, which have tightened the domestic calendar.

Despite the festive period typically featuring a full round of matches on December 26, the Premier League is bound to deliver 33 weekends of fixtures to its broadcast partners, forcing a reshuffle of the schedule.

Reports from Daily Mail Sports suggest that only one televised game will take place on Boxing Day, although decisions are not yet confirmed.

The remaining fixtures are spread across Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of the same week to meet broadcasting requirements.

The move marks a rare deviation from one of English football’s most cherished traditions, where fans have long associated Boxing Day with a packed day of Premier League action.