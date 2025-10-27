Boxer allegedly kills carpenter over burst football in Ikorodu

By Efe Onodjae

A professional boxer simply identified as Bintin has allegedly punched a carpenter to death during a heated argument over a burst football on Saturday in the Adamo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred after the deceased, identified simply as Yellow, a carpenter known in the area for his light complexion, reportedly burst a football belonging to the boxer’s son.

According to residents, the boxer’s wife had called her husband, who was away from home at the time, to report the incident. On his return, the boxer confronted Yellow and physically assaulted him before the community leader, Baale, intervened and directed the deceased to replace the damaged ball.

An eyewitness said Yellow had gone out to buy a new ball when the boxer, still enraged, pursued him and delivered a heavy blow to his forehead. The carpenter collapsed instantly and was rushed to the Agbowa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

A resident who spoke to Vanguard described the boxer as “arrogant,” noting that he had a history of violent behaviour in the community.

Following the incident, the suspect reportedly turned himself in at the Imota police station, where he was subsequently detained.

When Vanguard contacted the Baale of the community, he confirmed that the deceased would be buried later today in accordance with Islamic rites, adding that calm had returned to the area.

Rumour had it that the suspect was still in the custody of the Imota Police Station, whereas he was supposed to have been transferred.

When contacted, the Command’s spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the matter had been reported and that the suspect remained in custody.

She added, “Divisional Police Officers do not have the authority to release a murder suspect. I will call the Divisional Head now and update the public. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation.”