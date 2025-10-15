Borno is Nigeria’s most resilient state – Information Minister

Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says Borno is Nigeria’s most resilient state, having mastered the art of overcoming challenges.

Idris stated this when he and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the courtesy visit was part of activities for the meeting of the APC Commissioners of Information Forum.

“Borno State is clearly Nigeria’s most resilient state, against the backdrop of the severe challenges it has experienced in the last decade.

“The people of Borno must indeed be praised by all Nigerians for their steadfastness and their ability to always bounce back from difficult situations.

“The people of Borno state symbolise the strength and the staying power that Nigerians are imbued with.

“Therefore, it is appropriate for all other Nigerians to not only praise the citizens of Borno, but speak proudly of their ability to overcome challenges,” Idris said.

NAN reports that the Quarterly Strategic Meeting of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) with the Commissioners of Information of APC-governed states has been scheduled for the state.

The meeting has as its theme: “GGN-PGF Synergy 2025: One Message, One Future.”

Vanguard News