Bomadi women laud Rep. Mutu for quality representation, pledge massive support in 2027

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Women of Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, have commended the member representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, for his effective representation and impactful leadership, pledging overwhelming support for his re-election in 2027.

The Chairlady of Bomadi, Hon. Doris Gbigbi, made the commendation while speaking on behalf of the women, describing Mutu as a visionary leader whose efforts have brought visible development and empowerment to the constituency.

She highlighted the lawmaker’s role in facilitating key infrastructure projects, especially road construction in Bomadi and Patani, as well as his empowerment programmes for youths and women, annual medical outreach, and philanthropic initiatives.

“Hon. Mutu has continued to deliver quality representation and meaningful projects that touch the lives of his constituents. We, the women of Bomadi, will give him our full support again in 2027 because he truly cares for the people,” Gbigbi said.