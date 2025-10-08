Bomadi/Patani Politics: Setting the record straight

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — As political activity gathers pace ahead of the 2027 general elections, debate has resurfaced in the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency over the long-standing representation of Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu.

Critics from parts of the constituency — including a group calling itself the Patani Agenda Group and commentary on some online platforms — have raised concerns about the length of time Mutu has held the seat and urged that the matter of zoning and rotation be addressed. Supporters of the lawmaker, however, say his repeated re-election reflects the will of the electorate.

Hon. Mutu was first elected to represent Bomadi/Patani in 1999 and has retained the seat through successive elections. Over the years, candidates from both Patani and Bomadi local government areas have contested the seat at party primaries and in general elections. Past aspirants from the constituency include Hon. Basil Ganagana, Chief Timi Toney, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, Hon. Peres Omoun, HRM (Barr.) Godspower Tam Oporomo, Dr. Felix Tuodolo, Hon. William Angadi, and Hon. Tam Obriki.

Observers say contestation between the two LGAs is a recurring feature of local politics, and that voters ultimately decide who represents them at each election. Supporters point out that Mutu has continued to win because voters repeatedly return him to office.

On development, supporters and constituency officials cite several initiatives associated with the lawmaker, including road projects influenced through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), youth training and empowerment programmes, an annual free medical outreach, scholarship awards, and other intervention projects across both Bomadi and Patani local government areas.

The Patani Agenda Group has called for increased participation and consultation in deciding how representation should be managed going forward. Meanwhile, commenters on social media and some online outlets have amplified both calls for change and defenses of the incumbent, reflecting the broader contest of ideas that often accompanies electoral cycles.

As campaigning intensifies, stakeholders in the constituency are urging that discourse remain focused on manifestos, track records, and peaceful engagement with the electoral process. Many residents say the priority should be on presenting policies that address local needs rather than personal attacks or unverified assertions.

Hon. Mutu continues to hold the seat by virtue of electoral mandate. Residents and local leaders say they expect political debates to remain civil and to culminate in a transparent, credible contest when the time comes.