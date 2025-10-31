Bomadi Council boss, Andaye hails Oborevwori over developmental stride

The Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Dagidi Andaye has commended the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for its developmental projects across the state, saying that the governor has set a precedence for all local Council Chairmen to emulate .

According to him, “Every local government in Delta has turned into “infrastructural development working site”.

The Bomadi Council Boss , who doubles as the Secretary of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria ( ALGON), Delta State , stated these at the quarterly strategic meeting of the Secretaries to State Governments of all APC states , held on yesterday at the Unity Hall of Government House, Asaba, the Delta State Capital

Andaye said that as a result of Governor Oborevwori,s transformational style of governance, whose imprints run across the three Senatorial districts of the state , even to the creeks , the local government Chairmen performance rating in terms of execution of people oriented projects , is primus interpares among local governments in Nigeria.

“The incredible performance of Delta Council Chairmen is as a result of the kind of Governor we have. We have a working Governor that is not tired, a workaholic Governor whose transformational activities run across every nook and cranny of the state, even to the creeks. And therefore, the moment we assumed office as Council Chairmen, we had no option than to follow suit. Because the Governor has taken a step towards delivering on his MORE agenda which is aligned to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President , the responsibility of the local council Chairmen is to take a cue from the Governor and take this mantle to our various local governments. And that’s exactly what we are doing with renewed vigour and passion”.

On the issue of local government autonomy , Andaye said “you are all aware of the supreme court judgement so l need not tell you more. In Delta , we are not encumbered. Governor Oborevwori does not interfere in our finances. He ensures that whatever has been pronounced is effectively followed to the letter. That is why every local government council is working. It is a new era for local governments in Delta