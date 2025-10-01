Boko Haram: Wives of detained soldiers in Maiduguri pleads for pardon

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Wives of Soldiers who were detained for various offences in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Maiduguri, Borno state have in the spirit of 65th Independence Anniversary pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military authorities to temper justice with mercy by granting them pardon.

The women numbering over 30 with some carrying children below the ages of two (2) including relatives and friends stormed Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Spokesperson, Mrs. Rose Emmanuel David while briefing Journalists said, some of their husbands were detained by committing various minor offences for over a year now, stressing that, they found it very difficult to cope with the family burdens, as they were forced to engage into menial jobs to carter for their children’s school fees and feeding.

They argued that, the Federal Government and military authorities have been over the years granting pardon to members of Boko Haram, bandits and other criminals, it is also imperative for them to voice out, by pleading on behalf of their husbands who are detained in Military Police (MP) facility in Maiduguri to also have their freedom and reunite with their families.

” We are here on behalf of our husbands who were detained soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the 7 Division Military Police Facility, Maiduguri.

“We humbly appeal for mercy and forgiveness. Many have been held for months and years over various offences. They have since acknowledged their mistakes, have deeply reflected, and now seek a

second chance to serve their country with renewed loyalty.

“We respectfully call on His Excellency, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to grant them a presidential pardon.

“We also appeal to the National Assembly, the Executive Governor of Borno State Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and all Nigerians of goodwill to support this plea.

“It is important to remember that amnesty has been extended to repentant insurgents and bandits who once raised arms against the state.

“These soldiers are Nigerians too – men who once risked their lives to defend our people and preserve our nation. They deserve the same mercy, so they can once again fight for peace, unity, and security.

“This is not a call for sympathy, but for justice with compassion. Their service and sacrifices should not be forgotten. Granting them pardon will not only restore their dignity but also strengthen the bond of trust

between the nation and those who defend it”. Mrs. David Pleaded.

Recall that, just last week, Special Court Martial (SCM) convened by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu has slammed, 2 Senior Non-commissioned Officers and 2 Non-Commision Officers for Arms/Ammunition racketeering as well as Aiding and Abetting the Enemy. End