Body massage therapy boosts physical, mental wellbeing – Nma

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beauty Ulunma Nmasinachiglam, popularly known as Nma, is the proud owner of a top-class boutique and a massage house that are fast gaining recognition in the bustling city of Abuja. Her establishments have become symbols of excellence, attracting clients who admire her taste, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Beyond business, Beauty is an advocate for wellness and self-care. She often educates people on the importance of good massage therapy and how it contributes to a healthy lifestyle. Her goal is not just to provide services but to promote a culture of holistic wellbeing among Nigerians. She speaks with Potpourri on beauty and wellness while also sharing her inspiring journey as an entrepreneur. EXCERPTS:

You’ve built a name for yourself in both fashion and wellness. How do you balance running a boutique and a massage house while maintaining your own sense of style and wellbeing?

Setting clear boundaries between work and personal life by creating a calendar and focusing on specific work hours helps me prevent the business from taking all my time. Physically and mentally, I separate my work from my personal life — like distancing myself from calls and messages for some time or hours away from the business phone.

What inspired your passion for beauty and self-care, and how has that shaped the kind of services you offer at your massage house?

I was inspired to pursue beauty and self-care when I noticed how good I was with anything related to the body and skin. I started making myself and my mother up professionally at a young age. I also noticed how relaxed my parents felt each time I gave them a head massage at home after their hectic day at work, and trust me, it has really shaped my business into what I dreamt of years ago (balanced).

Many see fashion as self-expression. How would you describe your personal style, and how does it reflect your journey as an entrepreneur?

It’s simple. I usually prefer plain colors and try to avoid glitter, paillettes, or gaudy patterns. It varies a lot depending on the situation or occasion, and it has boosted my confidence in the clothing line as a business owner.

Wellness and beauty often go hand in hand. How do you think good massage therapy contributes to not just physical health but also confidence and inner beauty?

By boosting mood, self-esteem, and body awareness. Physically and mentally relaxing the body through massage therapy helps people feel more comfortable and empowered in their own skin.