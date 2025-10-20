Bodex Media unveils venues, 3-day lineup of transformative activities for BSMH 6.0

The Convener, Bodex Hungbo

The highly anticipated Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) 6.0 has officially announced its venues and three day lineup of activities, set to take place from November 21st to 23rd, 2025, under the insightful theme: “Social Media & A.I Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services & the Society.”

Now in its sixth edition, BSMH continues to stand as one of Nigeria’s foremost media and digital impact platforms, fostering creativity, innovation, and responsible media engagement.

The initiative brings together digital creators, entrepreneurs, public figures, and thought leaders to explore how social media and artificial intelligence are shaping the future of communication, influence, and business.

Day 1 – November 21: Youth Debate Challenge and Digital Media Master Classes

The opening day will hold at the Distance Learning Institute hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and will feature digital media master classes and a lively interschool debate competition among selected secondary schools across Lagos and neighboring states.

This segment aims to inspire the next generation of media savvy youth to think critically about the responsible use of social media and the evolving role of A.I in society.

Day 2 – November 22: Digital Media Maater Classes, Panel Session & Industry Dialogue

Day two will take place at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, GRA hosting an insightful digital media classes, panel sessions and interactive dialogue with key voices in media, governance, and technology.

The discussions will explore how A.I and social platforms are transforming industries, communication strategies, and personal branding in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Day 3 – November 23: Grand Finale & Award Night

The three day experience will culminate at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, GRA with the Grand Finale and Award Night, celebrating individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence, creativity, and positive influence across various sectors.

The highlight of the evening will be a special keynote address by His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, who was recently conferred as the Grand Patron of BSMH.

Speaking on the event, the Convener, Bodex Hungbo, expressed excitement for this year’s edition, stating:

“BSMH 6.0 isn’t just about conversations, it’s about creating change. We’re redefining how people connect, create, and communicate in a world where social media and A.I shape every part of our lives. This year’s edition is a celebration of influence, innovation, and purpose.”