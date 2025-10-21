BlessedChild, Evelyn Okafor triumph at Predator Energy freestyle football showdown in Lagos

The energy was electric at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos on Saturday, as Nigeria’s best freestyle footballers dazzled fans at the Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship 2025, organised in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA).

After an intense evening of skill, rhythm, and creativity, Ezeakabudu “BlessedChild” and Evelyn Okafor both successfully defended their national title in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

A Spectacle of Skill and Energy

The event brought together 12 finalists — eight men and four women — from a pool of 128 nationwide entries.

The tournament had an international panel of judges, including Ashley Mkhize (South Africa), Soufiane Msalek (Morocco), and Larry Etuduwun (Nigeria), all respected figures in the global freestyle community.

In the women’s category, Evelyn Okafor took first place, followed by Miracle Ngozi in second and Augustina Unamba in third. In the men’s category, Ezeakabudu “BlessedChild” claimed the top spot, with Lukman Muhammad finishing second and Pete Johnne taking third.

The men’s final delivered high drama when Muhammad sustained an injury mid-performance, leading to a 20-minute recess before the competition resumed.

Despite the setback, both athletes displayed remarkable sportsmanship, with BlessedChild retaining his crown to the cheers of an energetic crowd.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners in both categories, with first-place champions receiving ₦1 million, second-place finishers ₦500,000, and third-place winners ₦200,000.

In addition, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International and Board Member of the WFFA, announced an additional cash prize of N100,000 for all finalists.

“At Feet’ N’ Tricks, our mission has always been to create opportunities that celebrate African talent and creativity. This championship demonstrates that with the proper support, our youth can compete at world-class levels,” said Ozigbo, whose company supported the championship.

“We are deeply proud of every freestyler who took the stage today — they didn’t just perform; they inspired a continent.”

A Celebration of Creativity and Youth Power

The 2025 championship reaffirmed Nigeria’s position as a leading hub of freestyle football talent, combining world-class organisation, energetic performances, and powerful storytelling from the nation’s youth.

The event was broadcast live on News Central TV, Africa Magic Urban, and SuperSport Blitz, and streamed across the social media channels of Predator Energy, Feet’ N’ Tricks International, and the WFFA, reaching millions of viewers across Africa and beyond.