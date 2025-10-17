Bizman fumes as FHA, taskforce demolish N500m mansion in Festac

File: Demolished-building

By Efe Onodjae & Matthew Johnson

A Lagos-based civil engineer, Mr. McDonald Ejiofor, has lamented the demolition of his N500 million mansion at 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town, allegedly by officials of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, policemen, and members of the Lagos State Taskforce.

Ejiofor, 48, said the demolition, which occurred on October 11, 2025, destroyed his family’s home and life savings.

He claimed that officials stormed his property at Plot 1892, Route 65, Caravan Estate, with bulldozers and thugs while his wife was still inside.

According to him, he legally acquired the land from the Kuje family in 2016 after a Federal High Court ruling granted ownership to the family.

He alleged that despite an ongoing appeal at the Lagos High Court, which ordered all parties to maintain the status quo, the FHA went ahead with the demolition.

“They brought down the fence and split my house in two while my wife was inside. All our belongings—documents, electronics, passports—were buried under the rubble,” Ejiofor said tearfully.

He further alleged that over 30 policemen later stormed the site, beat him and his family, and detained them at the Taskforce cell in Oshodi.

When Vanguard visited the area, more than 15 buildings had been pulled down, with traders and residents counting losses. Some accused FHA of selective demolition, claiming that privately built structures were unfairly targeted. Former Anambra Information Commissioner, Mr. Paul Nwosu, condemned the action, describing it as “unjust and lacking human consideration.”

However, the Lagos State Taskforce denied allegations of brutality, stating that only those who attacked its officials were arrested.

Its Chairman, Adetayo Akerele, said the agency merely provided security support to the FHA during a lawful operation.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, distanced the state government from the demolition, stressing that Lagos follows due process before pulling down any structure.

Efforts to reach the FHA for comments were unsuccessful, but some of its concessionaires claimed the affected developers never obtained allocations from the agency.