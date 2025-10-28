Birthday: Elder statesman, Olori describes DBIRS boss, Ighrakpata as visionary leader

By Paul Olayemi

Respected elder statesman and businessman, Olorogun Morrison Olori, has felicitated with the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Service (DBIRS), Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, on the occasion of his birthday.

Olori, who is the Obaseki of Great Ughelli Kingdom, described Ighrakpata, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, as “a visionary administrator, patriotic Deltan, and a beacon of public service excellence.”

In a goodwill message personally signed by Olorogun Olori and made available to newsmen in Ughelli, he commended Hon. Ighrakpata’s sterling leadership, transformative reforms, and unwavering dedication to strengthening the state’s internally generated revenue architecture.

“Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata has brought uncommon integrity, innovation, and diligence to the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Service. His leadership reflects the new spirit of accountability and progressive governance championed under the current administration,” Olorogun Olori stated.

The elder statesman, who is also the founder and convener of Ukodon Nation Forum for President Bola Tinubun and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, further praised Ighrakpata for his humility, accessibility, and people-centered approach to governance, which, according to him, have endeared the DBIRS boss to both colleagues and the wider Delta populace.

“Beyond his professional brilliance, Hon. Ighrakpata remains a man of peace, character, and deep compassion — qualities that make him a true son of Delta and a worthy ambassador of Ughelli Kingdom,” Olori added.

While praying for continued divine wisdom, strength, and long life for the celebrant, Olorogun Olori urged him to “keep inspiring the next generation of public servants with his exemplary record of service, transparency, and patriotism.”

He further reaffirmed his confidence in Ighrakpata’s ongoing mission to modernise Delta State’s revenue administration, noting that his efforts are positioning the state as a model of efficiency and fiscal responsibility in Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the good people of Ughelli Kingdom, and all lovers of progress, I join well-wishers across the country to celebrate a fine gentleman and distinguished leader. Happy Birthday, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata — may your new year be marked by greater achievements and divine favor,” the statement read.