Bingham VC, Prof. Ayuba, calls for home-grown solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges

…urges scholars to rethink conventional economic models

…as Prof. Akpan delivers university’s 9th inaugural lecture

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Vice-Chancellor of Bingham University, Prof. Haruna Kuje Ayuba, has urged Nigerian scholars and policymakers to develop home-grown solutions to the nation’s economic challenges rather than relying solely on foreign models.

Speaking at the university’s 9th Inaugural Lecture held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the Faculty of Architecture Lecture Hall, Prof. Ayuba emphasized the importance of critical thinking and intellectual innovation in addressing Nigeria’s development problems.

The lecture, titled “Being an Economist: The Homo Economicus,” was delivered by Prof. Michael Akpan, a Professor of Economics and immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Prof. Ayuba commended Prof. Akpan for choosing a theme that interrogates the nature of human behaviour in economic decision-making, describing it as both timely and thought-provoking given the nation’s current economic realities.

He noted that while economists are often perceived as abstract thinkers, lectures like this help bridge the gap between economic theory and practical application.

“Today’s lecture will not only shed light on what it means to be an economist but will also explore the theoretical frameworks underpinning economic thought and their practical implications for solving national problems,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Reflecting on the concept of Homo Economicus, Prof. Ayuba questioned whether humans are truly rational in their economic choices, noting that emotions, social factors, and imperfect information often influence decisions in ways traditional models fail to capture.

“My experience tells me that human behaviours are sometimes driven more by emotions and social realities than by pure economic motives. This is why we must begin to develop theories and policies that reflect our local context,” he added.

Prof. Ayuba reaffirmed Bingham University’s commitment to fostering an environment of intellectual curiosity, rigorous research, and scholarly excellence, encouraging academics to engage in research that contributes meaningfully to national development.

He commended the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Musa Dankyau, and the Inaugural Lecture Committee for sustaining the university’s academic tradition, noting that the Faculty of Social Sciences and the College of Medical Sciences currently lead in inaugural lecture presentations.

He further urged faculties yet to produce inaugural lecturers to follow suit, describing the series as a vital platform for sharing ideas that address real-life societal challenges.

Delivering his lecture, Prof. Akpan argued that Homo Economicus, the “economic man” conceptualized by Adam Smith (1723–1790), remains relevant in explaining today’s economic systems despite modern criticisms.

He described the economic man as a theoretical model of human behaviour grounded in rational decision-making, self-interest, and utility maximization, symbolizing the basic principles of resource management that evolved into global economic systems.

According to him, the model embodies five key attributes: profit and utility maximization, rationality, self-interest, short-term outlook, and perfect knowledge of economic actions—principles that underpin classical economic thought.

However, Prof. Akpan acknowledged that behavioural and feminist economists, including Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein (Nudge, 2008), have challenged the model’s assumptions. Nigerian economists such as Prof. Abdul Ganiyu Garba and Dr. Tope Fasua have also criticized its continued use in academia.

Defending the model, Akpan insisted that Homo Economicus still exists, though in an evolved form suited to modern economies characterized by oligopolistic markets and complex corporate objectives.

“In today’s world, the economic man is no longer a profit maximizer but a profit satisficer,” he said. “He now operates as a firm rather than an individual, balancing multiple objectives beyond profit.”

Using examples like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, he demonstrated how firms remain rational and efficiency-driven while adapting strategies to interdependent markets where competition and cooperation coexist.

Responding to feminist critiques, Prof. Akpan explained that the absence of the “economic woman” in Smith’s model reflected the historical realities of the Industrial Revolution era.

Concluding, he reaffirmed that Homo Economicus “exists, is alive, healthy, and breathing,” adding that his principles continue to guide both micro and macroeconomic analysis.

The event, attended by university principal officers, faculty members, students, and guests, formed part of Bingham University’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence and intellectual discourse through its Inaugural Lecture Series.