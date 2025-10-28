Bill to establish fintech regulatory commission scales second reading

A bill seeking to establish the Fintech Regulatory Commission has passed its second reading at the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Fuad Laguda, member representing Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), advanced during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Presenting the bill, Laguda said the initiative aims to provide a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework for Nigeria’s rapidly expanding financial technology industry.

He noted that millions of Nigerians now depend on digital payment systems, mobile money platforms, and other fintech services for their daily financial transactions, making oversight both timely and necessary.

“The need for regulation has grown exponentially in recent years. The absence of a clear framework has raised concerns about consumer protection, financial stability, and the prevention of financial crimes,” Laguda said.

According to him, the proposed commission would be responsible for ensuring compliance with operational standards, protecting users’ interests, and promoting innovation within the fintech ecosystem.

He added that the agency would also help balance innovation with prudential oversight to minimise risks to the financial system.

The lawmaker explained that the new body would complement the efforts of existing regulators such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which have all been grappling with the fast-evolving digital finance space.

Nigeria’s fintech sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years, prompting regulatory agencies to strengthen supervision and enforcement. In October 2024, the SEC announced plans to tighten oversight of fintech operations to prevent fund mismanagement and ensure compliance with existing laws.

The bill has been referred to the relevant House committees for further consideration and legislative input before being presented for a third reading.

