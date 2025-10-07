Bill on withdrawal of convict’s passport for 10 years scales second reading  

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

A the Bill to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap. P343 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, has scaled second reading in the Senate.

When passed into law, it would demonstrate responsibility “on our part to discourage the perpetration of crime by our citizens, and to redeem the image of our country.”

The bill proposes withdrawal of the passport from a convict for 10 years.

According to the sponsor, the proposed amendment to the extant Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act is imperative and compelling in that it is a veritable action to effectively redeem the tarnished image of the country in the eyes of the international community.

Also, it will enact a strong disincentive for the commission of crimes by Nigerians across international jurisdictions.

He said that the commission of crimes by Nigerians in foreign jurisdictions has dealt a crashing blow to the reputation and image of Nigeria, and “is causing us stupendous disgrace in the diplomatic community and in international transits”.

“It projects Nigerians as personae non grata to whom foreign visas are restricted or denied, with negative effect to our national interest,” he added.

In his lead debate on the General principles of the Bill, Senator Ogoshi Onawo (PDP, Nasarawa South) said: “Countries like China, Turkey, Canada, France, Egypt, Germany, Ethiopia, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, among others, which are destinations of interest to our citizens, apply stringent visa rules to Nigerians.

“A major reason for the visa restriction is the significant commission of crimes and conviction of Nigerian in those countries.

“Though profiles of crimes by Nigerians in foreign countries are protected for human rights reasons, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, and being privy to the issues in the diplomatic community, the detriment of such crimes to our foreign affairs, the harm to our bilateral and multilateral interests, and the dent to our image and integrity, I am convinced, that it is incumbent upon us as a country to act and demonstrate responsibility to ending the indulgence of our citizens in crimes anywhere in the world.

“As a consequence of the injury to the integrity of our country from crimes by our citizens in foreign jurisdictions, innocent and patriotic Nigerians suffer harassment in international transits, denial and hardship in visa applications, discrimination and negative stereotype in social dealings, costs and distress.

“The green passport is widely discountenanced and the sovereign pride it intrinsically bears has severely diminished.

“That is nothing less than a state of emergency!

“The legislature is mandated, under Section 4 of the Constitution, with lawmaking for the peace, order and good governance of Nigeria.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, the extant law on Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act is good, but good is the enemy of better.

“It would do better if amended with provisions that impose an extra layer of deterrents to the commission of crime by our citizens in foreign countries.

“It would demonstrate responsibility on our part to discourage the perpetration of crime by our citizens and to redeem the image of our country.

“This Bill, therefore, seeks to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap. P343 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to provide for measures towards preserving the image of Nigerians while abroad and the Federal Republic of Nigeria globally.

“The implication of the proposed amendment is that where a Nigerian commits any (of the foregoing) offences in a foreign country and is convicted for the crime, the passport of the convict would be withdrawn for 10 years.

“This measure serves as a veritable deterrent to the commission of crime in a foreign country.

“This proposed amendment will redeem, preserve and elevate the image and integrity of our dear country.

“It is also an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to good governance and stance against crimes and criminalities. We cannot do otherwise than make this compelling amendment.”

