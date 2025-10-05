Big Brother announces ₦80m prize money for season 10 finale

Big Brother has officially announced ₦80 million as the prize money for the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10.

Ahead of the live finale on Sunday night, the remaining housemates were shown how portions of the prize money were spent throughout the season.

In a twist, Big Brother revealed that every request made over the red telephone was deducted from the prize pool.

The housemates were also surprised to learn that Kaybobo’s immunity to the finale was actually purchased using funds from the collective prize money.

This season’s prize fund reportedly fluctuated several times due to such deductions, but the housemates were able to restore it back to ₦80 million before the show’s conclusion.

