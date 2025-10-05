Beyond the Chatbot: A new AI approach combats biodiversity loss and global health risks

In Nigeria and globally, the conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) often focuses on its impact on jobs or its use in everyday tech. But a recent study sheds light on a far more critical application: using AI to fight biodiversity loss and manage global health risks.

A new paper, “Augmenting Geospatial Data with Large Language Models Using Compositional Attention for Improved Avian Mobility Tasks Prediction” Mobility Tasks Prediction” by Nigerian researcher Dr.Kehinde Owoeye based in the United Kingdom and published by Springer Nature, explores how Large Language Models (LLMs) — the technology behind chatbots like ChatGPT — can be used to forecast the movement of migratory birds. This study has real-world implications for Nigeria and the world.

Nigeria, with its rich and diverse ecosystems, is a key location for migratory bird species. These birds play a vital role in our environment, from pollinating plants to controlling pests. However, their migration patterns are being disrupted by climate change and human development via the proliferation of critical infrastructures such as wind turbines, high rise buildings, high tension wires, putting both the birds and our environment at risk.

Dr.Owoeye’s research shows that by combining traditional geospatial data (like movement coordinates, weather and elevation) with information from LLMs, we can create more accurate predictions of bird movements. For example, an LLM can provide expressive details about a location, such as the presence of farmlands, urban development, or even tourism, which are not captured by standard geospatial data when used alone.

This combined data gives us a powerful tool to predict and protect nature’s ecosystem. By forecasting the migration states of endangered species, we can make smarter decisions about where to place critical infrastructure like wind turbines to reduce bird deaths.

The One Health Initiative: Protecting People, Animals, and the Environment

The research also has significant implications for global health. The “One Health” initiative recognizes that the health of humans, animals, and the environment are interconnected. We’ve seen this first hand with infectious diseases like avian flu, which often originate in animals and spread to humans.

Migratory birds can be vectors for these diseases. Dr.Owoeye’s paper demonstrates that by predicting a bird’s stopover duration — how long it stays in a particular place — we can map potential disease hotspots. This allows for proactive measures to minimize contact between wild birds and humans, helping to prevent future outbreaks before they happen.

A Sustainable Approach to AI

A major concern with using large AI models is their significant carbon footprint. The research tackles this head-on by proposing an efficient method to reduce the number of queries to the LLM. By only querying for data at key points in a bird’s journey, the system minimizes energy consumption, making the entire process more sustainable.

This is a crucial point for a developing country like Nigeria, where electricity infrastructure and environmental sustainability are pressing issues. The paper shows that we can leverage powerful AI tools without contributing to the very climate problems they are helping to solve.

Looking Ahead

While the work is a significant step forward, it’s just the beginning. The research uses a framework called “compositional attention” that allows the AI to select the most relevant data — whether it’s from traditional geospatial sources or the LLM — to make the most accurate prediction. The results show that this approach consistently outperforms models using just one type of data.

This ground-breaking research proves that AI isn’t just about automation or entertainment. When applied thoughtfully, it can become a vital partner in our efforts to protect biodiversity and ensure a healthier, safer future for all of us.

