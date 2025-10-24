Beyond code & circuits: UNILAG Faculty of Arts champions moral renaissance

By Elizabeth Osayande

The keynote speaker at the ongoing celebration of the University of Lagos Faculty of Arts’ 60th anniversary, Dr LaBode Obanor, has noted the importance of the humanities in Africa’s tech-driven future, urging the faculty to lead a moral renaissance.

Speaking on the theme, “From Knowledge to Justice: Reclaiming the Humanities in Africa’s Tech-Driven Future,” the President of the League for Social Justice called for a paradigm shift in focusing more on the humanities rather than solely on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), which he described as the foundation of civilisation.

He stated, “As we navigate this digital age, where algorithms often replace fair judgment and computer clicks supplant genuine compassion, our society must continually turn to the Faculty of Arts for guidance. Only those trained to ask, ‘Why should we?’ can ensure that technology serves humanity, rather than the other way around.

“The theme of this anniversary is both timely and forward-looking. The humanities are not opposed to technology; rather, they guide it. They incorporate human values and real-life experiences into our advancements, ensuring that innovation does not outpace our sense of right and wrong. The humanities remind us that as we invent and explore new frontiers, compassion, fairness, and ethics must always lead the way.”

Dr Obanor also called for improved education rooted in ethics: “We must begin to restore education to its original purpose: to build and cultivate good citizenship. The age of producing graduates solely to secure jobs must come to an end. In addition to sharpening our intellect, we should strive to shape our conscience. A nation cannot innovate its way out of injustice, nor can we invent or automate our way out of inequality. True progress arises when knowledge is used to serve compassion.

“If education is to remain human, it must teach us not just to know or learn to calculate, but also how to care for one another. It should inspire not only innovation but also imagination. For what value does intelligence have if it cannot differentiate between progress and cruelty or between wealth and worth?

Africa’s crises, such as corruption and inequality, are moral and cultural dilemmas that require attention and reflection rather than technical solutions. Dr Obanor urged the faculty to address these challenges by promoting empathy, critical thinking, and civic imagination.

He recommended the creation of a Digital Humanities Innovation Hub to merge technology and the arts, promoting both innovation and integrity. Alumni were encouraged to mentor young scholars, support research, and build digital platforms that foster creativity and the arts.

The Faculty of Arts must continue to question power, reflect truth, and reveal what is hidden to lead Africa’s moral renaissance. Dr Obanor concluded, “A society without the humanities is a civilisation without a soul.”

The chairman of the occasion and former UNILAG Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Duro Oni, shared nostalgic memories of his time at the institution. He recalled joining the faculty in 1976, a year after the building was commissioned, and having an office on the first floor.

Prof. Oni commended the Alumni Association for their efforts in organising the event and highlighted the faculty’s achievements over the years. He mentioned notable personalities who have passed through the faculty, including Prof. Antwerp Barola, JP Clark, and Prof. Lockley-Tong.

Addressing current challenges, Prof. Oni expressed concerns about the state of university education and the impact of artificial intelligence on humanity. He emphasised that development should prioritise humanity and ethics, warning that without these considerations, technological advancements could lead to greater issues.

Prof. Oni congratulated the Faculty of Arts Alumni Association and the organising team for bringing the event together and inviting keynote speaker Dr LaBode Obanor.

Earlier, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and host of the event, Prof. Akanbi Modashiru Ilupeju, praised the alumni for celebrating the Faculty and highlighted the relevance of the lecture’s theme.

During the vote of thanks, the chairman of the planning committee, Hon. Francis Shonobi, expressed gratitude to the faculty management including students, the President of the Faculty of Arts Alumni Association, Mr Anthony Emili, dignitaries, the keynote speaker, and fellow alumni.

Shonobi took the opportunity to explain how the 500 million trust fund will be judiciously utilised to improve the lives of faculty members and students and further the pursuit of knowledge through learning and research.