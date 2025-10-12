Beverage maker returns with Nigerian names, digital engagement, millions in prizes

By Janice Uduogu

Global beverage giant, Coca-Cola, has announced the return of its popular “Share a Coke” campaign, marking a new phase of personalized consumer engagement and connection for Nigerians.

First launched in 2011, the “Share a Coke” initiative became an instant global phenomenon by replacing the brand’s iconic logo with individual names, a move that encouraged consumers to celebrate personal connections. This year’s edition, according to the company, seeks to deepen that experience by expanding customization options and integrating Nigerian names into the design.

At a press briefing announcing the relaunch, Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director and Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, said the campaign is rooted in Nigeria’s culture of togetherness.

“In Nigeria, we thrive on moments of community where greatness happens,” Murtala stated. “Share a Coke celebrates the everyday connections that turn into memories we hold on to. Even the smallest gesture, like seeing your name on a Coke bottle, can spark joy and bring people closer.”

The company said this year’s edition would feature an interactive personalization platform that allows consumers to design Coca-Cola bottles with their preferred names and messages, reflecting a growing trend toward authentic and individualized experiences.

Valerie Odubogun, Director of Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, noted that the campaign underscores the value of real-world connections amid increasing digital interactions.

“In today’s digital world, it is important to celebrate the bonds of friendship and the real magic of human connection,” she said. “Those spontaneous moments of laughter and stories shared over a Coke are what make life special.”

As part of the 2025 rollout, Coca-Cola announced that consumers would have the opportunity to win millions of naira in cash and prizes through personalized 50cl bottles available nationwide between October 1 and December 31, 2025.

The company also revealed plans for a major public event, the Share a Coke experience, slated for October 23 in Lagos, featuring a series of consumer engagement activities and interactive brand moments.

According to data from Kantar (2023), about 72 percent of Generation Z consumers value authenticity and human connection, a finding Coca-Cola says reinforces the relevance of the campaign in today’s social climate.

Through the initiative, Coca-Cola aims to foster real-world interactions while refreshing consumers “as they create long-lasting memories,” the company said.

Consumers can learn more about the campaign or create their personalized bottles through Coca-Cola Nigeria’s official website and social media platforms.