Best Western Plus Hotel holds grand launch in Yenagoa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A new world-class hospitality destination, Best Western Plus Hotel, has officially opened its doors in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, marking a significant milestone in the state’s tourism and hospitality development.

The grand launch attracted an array of dignitaries, including former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, and other prominent personalities from across Nigeria. The event underscored Yenagoa’s growing status as an emerging hub for tourism, investment, and luxury hospitality in the Niger Delta region.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri commended the hotel’s founder, Dr. Harcourt Aduke, for his foresight and commitment to investing in Bayelsa’s economy through the establishment of the international-standard facility.

“This initiative will go a long way in creating employment opportunities for our young people and fostering community growth. With Best Western Plus, Bayelsa now has a top-notch hotel that meets global standards,” Diri said.

He described the hotel as a landmark addition to the state’s infrastructure that would boost the local economy, strengthen the hospitality sector, and position Bayelsa as a preferred destination for visitors.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in his goodwill message, praised the management of Best Western Plus for bringing a premium international brand to the state. He recalled efforts made during his tenure as governor to attract private investments into the hospitality sector and make Yenagoa more appealing to tourists and business travelers.

Jonathan noted that although several hotel projects initiated during his administration were abandoned by successive governments, the launch of Best Western Plus represents a revitalization of those early efforts.

“The idea of encouraging tourism is for visitors to spend their foreign money within the state to stimulate the local economy. When tourists come to Bayelsa but stay in hotels in other states, that becomes a negative investment,” he said.

He expressed optimism that new investments like Best Western Plus would help reposition Bayelsa as a true tourism destination.

Speaking on behalf of the hotel’s management, Mrs. Initeme Aduke-Eromhonsele, Executive Director of Best Western Plus, described the facility as a blend of elegance, comfort, and modern convenience, offering guests a refined hospitality experience in a serene environment.

She highlighted the hotel’s breathtaking lakefront views of Oxbow Lake and its state-of-the-art amenities, designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Key Features of Best Western Plus Yenagoa: Luxurious rooms, suites, and serviced apartments for business and leisure travelers, Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, smart flat-screen TVs, and in-room mini bars, Wellness and lifestyle facilities including a fitness center, spa, and outdoor pool, Elegant dining and business spaces ideal for corporate, government, and private events, Exceptional hospitality focused on comfort and guest satisfaction

With its launch, Best Western Plus Hotel Yenagoa is set to elevate Bayelsa’s hospitality landscape, creating jobs, attracting investors, and reinforcing the state’s vision of becoming a leading tourism destination in Nigeria.