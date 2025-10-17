Best Governor: Uba Sani dedicates award to the people

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani has vowed that the award given to him as the best performing governor in Nigeria will spur him to serve the people of Kaduna State more selflessly and vigorously.

Last Thursday, the Democracy Heroes Award Africa presented the best performing governor award to Governor Uba Sani at a colorful ceremony held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Receiving the award on his behalf, Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Hon Abubakar Buba, said that the honor is well deserved.

The Commissioner pointed out that “with Governor Uba Sani’s giant strides in infrastructural development which cut across urban and rural areas, the award is a fitting recognition of a Governor who has achieved so much within a short time.”

“Within 30 months in office, Governor Uba Sani has performed 88 groundbreaking of projects totaling 785 kilometers across all parts of the state. Forty five of these projects have been completed. This is unprecedented in the history of Kaduna State,” he added.

According to Hon Buba, Governor Uba Sani also combines infrastructural development with good governance “as encapsulated by his policy of inclusion, even development and transparency.”

Hon Buba commended the Democracy Heroes Award Africa for its painstaking evaluation and bestowing Governor Uba Sani with the ultimate prize.

The Commissioner said that the Governor has dedicated the award to the good people of Kaduna State for giving him the mandate to lead them in the 2023 election.

“The Governor noted that the mandate provided him the platform to execute the laudable projects that earned him the award,” he added.