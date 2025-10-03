‘Best decision’, Obama sings wife Michelle’s praise on 33rd wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama and former U.S. president Barack Obama marked their 33rd wedding anniversary with sweet messages of love, shutting down persistent rumors of a rift in their marriage.

Both shared the same selfie on social media, smiling cheek-to-cheek.

“We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said ‘I do,’” Michelle, 61, wrote. “Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you.”

Barack, 64, praised his wife’s qualities in return. “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary! pic.twitter.com/YoV098JDS5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2025

The couple, who wed in 1992 and share daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, have faced ongoing divorce speculation.

Michelle addressed the rumors earlier this year, saying: “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man.”

She added: “We’ve had some really hard times. So, we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Their milestone comes as Michelle recently joked on her podcast about Barack’s eating habits, quipping that the way he chews sometimes makes her want to “smack” him.

Vanguard News