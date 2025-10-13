Benue SUBEB trains teachers on modern science, mathematics teaching skills

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced a five-day training programme for Science and Mathematics teachers across the state aimed at enhancing their capacity through modern and technology-driven teaching methods.

The Information Officer of Benue SUBEB, Emmanuella Akese in a statement noted that the training, which runs from October 13 to 17, 2025, is part of the Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education (SMASE) initiative of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), held simultaneously across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking during her address at the training, the Executive Chairman of Benue SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba, described the Programme as a critical intervention to strengthen teachers’ capacity for improved learning outcomes in basic education.

She noted that the initiative aligns with Governor Hyacinth Alia’s vision to reposition the education sector in Benue State.

“This training is timely and aligns with Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia ‘s commitment to revitalizing the education sector in Benue State. By empowering our teachers with hands – on skills in Science and Mathematics,we are laying the foundation for a generation of Learners who can think critically, solve problems, and contribute to national development.” Dr. Adagba said.

She commended UBEC for its continued partnership and investment in teacher development and assured that SUBEB remains committed to supporting programmes that promote quality basic education across the state.

A facilitator, Dr. Pila Nasera, explained that the SMASE training focuses on equipping teachers with learner-centered, practical approaches that make Science and Mathematics lessons more engaging and relevant.

Another facilitator, Mr. Innocent Ikanyi, said the programme seeks to enhance teaching efficiency and deepen students’ understanding through interactive, hands-on learning experiences.

Participants lauded the initiative, describing it as an opportunity to improve their classroom delivery.

Mr. Timothy Yina, a teacher from LGEA Central Pilot School, Makurdi, said: “This is a golden opportunity to unlearn old methods, learn new techniques, and relearn better ways of teaching Science and Mathematics.”

Similarly, Mrs. Veronica Atser of RCM Buruku commended the facilitators for the practical sessions, noting that the training had broadened her knowledge and would significantly improve her teaching effectiveness.