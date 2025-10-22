Benue Rep Agbese boosts grassroots sports with N10m Enone peace tournament

The Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Hon. Philip Agbese, has officially unveiled the Enone Peace and Unity Tournament (Enone Ward Cup) for the 2025/2026 season, featuring a total ₦10 million star prize package aimed at promoting peace, unity, and youth development in the constituency.

Speaking during a World Press Conference held on Thursday in Otukpa, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) led by Chief Akor Ikwuoche, announced that the tournament will kick off on Saturday, December 20, 2025, with two novelty matches, the Asiwaju Tinubu Male Match and the Remi Tinubu Female Match, to signal the official commencement of the competition.

The competition, which will feature teams from the 35 Council Wards of the constituency, will run from January to April 2026, culminating in a grand finale at the Okpoga Township Stadium, Okpokwu Local Government Area.

According to the organisers, the star prize for the overall winner, tagged the Asiwaju Tinubu Prize, is a Toyota Hiace Bus and ₦5 million, while the second-place team will receive ₦2 million (Dr. George Akume Prize).

The winners of the male and female novelty matches will each take home ₦1.5 million, with other individual awards of ₦500,000 each for the Best Player (Golden Ball), Top Scorer (Golden Boot), Best Goalkeeper (Golden Gloves), Outstanding Captain, and Best Coach.

Registration for interested teams opens on November 1, 2025, and closes on November 21, 2025, at a fee of ₦50,000 per team.

Each registered team will receive a complete set of branded jerseys and a standard football, with match allowances provided from the quarter-final stage onward.

The LOC noted that the Enone Peace and Unity Tournament goes beyond sports, it is a platform to strengthen community ties, promote reconciliation, and discover young football talents capable of representing Benue State and Nigeria at higher levels.

In his remarks, Chief Ikwuoche, who doubles as Director-General, Office of the Honourable Member and President of the Tournament, commended Hon. Philip Agbese for his tireless commitment to youth empowerment and social development.

“This initiative goes beyond football; it is a movement for peace, unity, and progress in Enone land. Through this tournament, we are creating an avenue for our youths to showcase their talents, engage positively, and unite for a common goal,” Chief Ikwuoche said.

He assured that the various Local Organising Committees (LOCs), covering technical, security, welfare, finance, and media, have put in place robust plans to ensure the tournament is conducted in a credible, inclusive, and entertaining manner.

“We are confident that this tournament will serve as a symbol of unity and an enduring platform for discovering future stars who can represent Benue and Nigeria at national and international levels,” he added.

The LOC called for support from community leaders, traditional rulers, and sports enthusiasts across Benue State to make the 2025/2026 Enone Peace and Unity Tournament a landmark event in the history of the constituency.