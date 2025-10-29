Benue Procurement Commission to integrate LGs in ongoing reforms

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Director General of the Benue State Public Procurement Commission (BSPPC), Aper Zava, has disclosed plans to bring Local Government administrations under the state’s procurement framework as part of the ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in public spending.

Zava made the disclosure in Makurdi when the executive of the Forum of Local Government Procurement Desk Officers paid him a courtesy visit to congratulate him on his appointment.

He explained that a review of the Benue State Procurement Law of 2020 revealed that its provisions did not extend to Local Government Areas, a legislative gap he described as an impediment to effective procurement operations at the grassroots.

He said: “The absence of legal backing for Local Governments in the current procurement framework makes it difficult for officers to perform their duties effectively.

“However, the Commission is working to ensure that the forthcoming reform bill, when passed by the State Assembly, will legally empower Local Governments to operate under the procurement law.”

He urged the Desk Officers to exercise patience while the reform process advances, assuring them that they would be fully integrated and protected by law once the bill is enacted.

Earlier, Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Reginald Ochoga, expressed gratitude over what he described as the appointment of a “young and vibrant leader” to head the procurement sector, stating that they were confident in Zava’s capacity to deliver on the mandate of the Commission.

He commended the cordial working relationship previously enjoyed with the former DG expressing hope for continuity.

The Forum’s Secretary, Mr. Samuel Ogah, listed challenges affecting Desk Officers at the Local Government level, ranging from lack of office space to exclusion from procurement processes and absence of funding provisions to support their duties.

Vice Chairman, Mr. Daniel Akule, also appealed for the release of operational guidelines to clearly define roles and responsibilities.