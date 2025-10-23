Benue govt moves to strengthen HIV, health programmes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with key development partners to improve healthcare delivery across the state.

This commitment was reiterated by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, when he received a delegation from the AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) Public Health Initiatives, led by its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Programmes, Dr. Jay Samuels.

Welcoming the team, the Commissioner expressed appreciation to the organization for its long-standing partnership and invaluable contributions to the state’s health system, “particularly in HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

“We sincerely thank APIN for the great work you have been doing in Benue over the years. Your support has made a real difference in the lives of many.

“The State Government, through the Ministry of Health, remains committed to sustaining these vital interventions and ensuring quality healthcare for all,” Dr. Ogwuche stated.

The Commissioner noted that the visit aligned with the renewed health vision of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration, which prioritizes healthcare revitalization, expanded access, and partnership-driven service delivery.

“Under Governor Alia’s leadership, the Ministry is focused on repositioning the health sector for greater efficiency, accountability, and improved results. Collaborations such as this one with APIN are critical to achieving our shared goal of quality healthcare for every Benue citizen,” he added.

In his remarks, Dr. Samuels commended the Ministry for its proactive leadership and steadfast commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and improving public health outcomes.

“Benue State has demonstrated remarkable dedication over the years in addressing HIV and other health challenges. APIN remains fully committed to supporting the Ministry through technical assistance, data strengthening, and community-level interventions that enhance service delivery and patient outcomes,” he said.