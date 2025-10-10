Benue govt approves establishment of Agro-Climatic, Watershed Management Agency

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council has approved the establishment of the Benue State Agro-Climatic and Watershed Management Agency to drive climate resilience and promote sustainable agricultural practices across the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Benjamin Ashaver, disclosed this Wednesday while briefing journalists shortly after the Council’s meeting.

Dr. Ashaver explained that the new agency would operate alongside the ongoing Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, a donor-supported initiative addressing environmental and agricultural challenges in the state.

He said the creation of the agency was designed to sustain the achievements of the ACReSAL project beyond its lifespan and ensure continuity in climate adaptation programmes.

According to him, the State Executive Council approved the appointment of Mr. Victor Amah, the current ACReSAL State Coordinator, as the pioneer Director-General of the new agency.

The Council also adopted a White Paper on the implementation of government decisions arising from the report of the 2024 Agricultural Input Verification Committee. The document, he said, aims to resolve issues surrounding last year’s supply and distribution of agricultural inputs, especially the controversy over substandard fertilizer.

An Implementation Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was constituted to supervise payments to verified vendors and to correct identified irregularities within the Bureau of Agricultural Mechanization and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dr. Ashaver assured that under his watch, only quality agricultural inputs would be accepted in the state’s warehouses, emphasizing that strict quality control measures had been introduced.

“Under me, I give you my word that no single dirty fertilizer will be accepted in our warehouses. I have the capacity and experience to ensure that,” he vowed.

The commissioner further clarified that the Bureau of Agricultural Mechanization exceeded its mandate last year by procuring fertilizers without proper authorization, a move that led to the distribution of poor-quality products.

Meanwhile, the Council also received updates on the ongoing partnership between the Benue State Government and the Republic of Belarus, under which about 40 Benue indigenes are currently undergoing technical and vocational training in the Eastern European country.

Dr. Ashaver revealed that the Belarusian government had offered the trainees the opportunity to remain and work in the country for up to 10 years after completing their training, although the arrangement remains voluntary.

On humanitarian matters, the commissioner explained that donations meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were not lodged in government accounts and were not subject to state appropriation.

He said such donations were managed directly between donors and IDP beneficiaries, while the government only serves as an observer to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The government’s role is strictly supervisory. No funds meant for IDPs have been diverted,” Dr. Ashaver stated.