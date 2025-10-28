Benue: Fresh attacks heighten tensions in Katsina-Ala community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Renewed insecurity has erupted in parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, following allegations linking a local militia led by one Oraernyi, popularly known as “Heavy,” and armed herders to a series of recent attacks and destruction of farmlands in the Mbajir community.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed Tuesday that the situation worsened on Sunday after large portions of farms in Tse Akoso were set ablaze and vandalised by the armed men, forcing people to flee their homes.

According to him, the crisis is being aided by alleged threats from a community leader in the area (name withheld) who reportedly warned that anyone caught discussing the activities of armed herders in the Council Ward would face dire consequences, including death.

“The threats are aimed at silencing victims and concealing the role of local collaborators in the escalating violence,” he said.

He stated that “local armed groups led by ‘Heavy’ allegedly worked alongside armed herders during attacks on villages such as Tse Akoso and Danzulu, often leaving the impression that the assaults were solely carried out by herders.

“Two armed herders identified as Bado and Musa, who were said to have participated in attacks in the area, are being sheltered and moved around by the militia. The duo is believed to have relocated to a new hideout between Tse Dunchi and Abony, along the Ukum LGA boundary, an area previously abandoned by residents due to earlier violence.

“This move could permanently stop our people from returning home. They have also resorted to destroying our yams and cassava farms in Mbajir.

“We are appealing to traditional rulers, Local Government Chairmen, Ukum and Katsina-Ala as well as the Benue State Government to take decisive action before we witness an escalation and more lives are lost.”

“We also demand the immediate withdrawal of the armed herders from our communities to forestall further attacks on our people.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, could not be reached for comment.

Vanguard News