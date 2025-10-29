Benue: BIPC commissions new bakery in Gboko, targets jobs, price stability

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has commissioned a new bakery in Gboko, marking what the organisation described as a major step towards industrial expansion and economic revitalisation within the state.

Speaking at the commissioning on Thursday, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, said the facility represents a fulfilled promise to the people of Gboko and aligns with the state government’s drive to shift Benue from a consumption-based economy to a productive one.

“This is not just an opening ceremony; it is a milestone of economic revitalization for our state and a clear demonstration of our commitment to inclusive development,” Asemakaha said.

He stated that the new bakery was expected to introduce healthy competition in the local market, similar to what had been witnessed in Makurdi, thereby making high quality bread more affordable for residents.

According to him, “the bakery has already created direct and indirect jobs for bakers, sales personnel, distributors and local suppliers, providing income streams and security for families. He described job creation as central to BIPC’s mandate and vital for economic stability.

“This facility alone has created jobs for our young bakers, our sales team, our distributors, and our local suppliers. These jobs mean income, dignity, and a better future for many families right here in Gboko,” he stated.

Asemakaha described the project as part of the first phase of the company’s expansion across the state, aimed at solidifying Gboko’s status as a major industrial and commercial hub after the state capital. He disclosed that Otukpo would host the next branch as modalities had been concluded.

He commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for what he termed unwavering support and visionary leadership, saying the administration’s industrialisation agenda had enabled rapid and visible development.

“Our commitment to the people of Benue is unwavering. We will continue to roll out projects in construction, manufacturing, and other sectors to ensure that all 23 Local Government Areas feel the positive economic impact of a renewed Benue,” he added.

He urged residents to protect and patronise the facility, calling the bakery a shared asset that should serve the economic interests of the community.

“To the people of Gboko, this bakery is yours. Let the sweet aroma of freshly baked bread be the smell of progress and prosperity for this great community,” Asemakaha said.

Chairman of the BIPC Board, Chief Elizabeth Shuluwa, said the initiative would help stabilise prices of basic commodities and stimulate private sector growth. She assured residents to expect more projects.

Deputy Head of Business Development Strategy, Mrs Theresa Abeda, announced that a loaf of bread from the factory would sell at ₦1,100, warning retailers against selling above ₦1,300.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Alumo Orpin, pledged continued support to ensure the company meets its mandate, urging the public to patronise the bread, which he described as fresh and of high quality.

Company Secretary, Terna Ioryoosu, appealed to youths to protect the facility from vandalism, stressing that the bakery offers both food and jobs to the community.

Paramount Ruler of the Tiv Nation, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, was represented by Tor Jemgbagh, HRH Chief Afatyo Ajoko, who formally declared the bakery open.