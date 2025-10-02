Benin-Asaba Road: BAECC reassures public of steady progress

The ongoing heavy rains across Nigeria have slowed several government projects, including major roadworks. In response to public concerns over the Benin–Asaba road project, the Benin-Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC) has assured commuters and residents that progress on the road remains steady.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Communications Manager, Dr. Jerry Adeyeri, BAECC acknowledged that seasonal rains have impacted some aspects of construction.

However, he noted that the project is being executed in phases to ensure that motorists can eventually travel the route smoothly and safely.

“We understand the inconvenience caused to motorists, traders, and residents and sincerely empathize with all road users. Seasonal rains have affected some aspects of work, but our teams are working tirelessly to maintain progress while prioritizing safety,” the statement read.

According to BAECC, the 125km expressway is being delivered in phases, with notable progress already achieved. The company also emphasized its commitment not only to delivering the project but also to ensuring the safety of commuters during construction.

The concessionaire appealed for patience and cooperation from the public, assuring that the completed road will connect communities, ease transportation, and stimulate economic growth across Edo and Delta States.