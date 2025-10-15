Ben Murray-Bruce joins APC, says it’s not for politics

Ben Murray-Bruce

Former senator and media entrepreneur, Ben Murray-Bruce, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies and reform-driven leadership as his motivation.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday, the former Bayelsa East lawmaker said his move to the ruling party was motivated by a desire for national progress rather than partisan politics. He described President Tinubu as a visionary leader with a strong grasp of Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He wrote, “I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. I know the man’s mind, his courage, and his conviction. He is not driven by applause, he is driven by results. And today, I can boldly say to you that he is on the right track.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, we have a President who truly understands finance, who sees the economy not as a political slogan, but as a living organism that must be disciplined, deregulated, and allowed to breathe.”

Announcing his formal entry into the APC, the Silverbird Group founder added, “That is why today, I am joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), not for politics, but for progress. Because I believe that Bola Tinubu’s leadership, guided by courage and intellect, will deliver the Nigeria we have all dreamed of.”

Murray-Bruce expressed confidence that under Tinubu’s full eight-year tenure, Nigeria would experience significant transformation and reclaim its influence on the global stage.

“I choose to stand with that vision. I choose to stand with reform. I choose to stand with the future,” he declared.

According to him, the Tinubu administration’s ongoing economic and security reforms have set Nigeria on a new course toward long-term prosperity.

He said, “The painful reforms we face today are the very foundation of tomorrow’s prosperity. We are moving into a free-market economy that rewards hard work and innovation instead of dependency and distortion.”

The former senator also commended the government’s fiscal and energy sector initiatives, particularly the deregulation of the petroleum industry and restructuring of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which he said were restoring investor confidence and strengthening the naira.

He praised President Tinubu’s focus on infrastructure, describing ongoing projects in roads, ports, airports, and housing as evidence of a government committed to tangible progress.

“I know it is still a difficult season for many families. But as history teaches, reform is never painless. Yet, it is in these moments of sacrifice that nations are reborn,” he added.

Murray-Bruce’s move follows Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri’s imminent defection to the APC.