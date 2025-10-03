Bellingham left out of England squad for October games

England’s midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham greets the fans at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Jude Bellingham was a notable omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad announced on Friday for this month’s double-header against Wales and Latvia.

The Euro 2024 runners-up face Wales in a friendly next Thursday before continuing their World Cup qualification campaign away to Latvia five days later.

Bellingham missed September’s camp after undergoing shoulder surgery but has since played four matches for Real Madrid.

However, Tuchel has not named the 22-year-old in his 24-man squad for this month’s games, just two days after he was named as the 2024/25 England men’s player of the year.

Bukayo Saka returns after missing September’s internationals with a hamstring issue but Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento miss out through injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined by injury while Tuchel has again overlooked Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

“It was only three weeks since the last camp and the last win, the last performance, so the question was why not bring the same group in because they set the standard,” said Tuchel.

“Now it is about creating habits out of it. We have unfortunately two injuries at the moment with Tino and Noni and we bring of course Bukayo Saka in to replace Noni.

“Jarell Quansah was a late call-up last time, he will stay in camp.”

England beat Andorra 2-0 last month before hammering Serbia 5-0 to make it five wins out of five in their World Cup qualifying group.