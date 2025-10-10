Becky Olubukola champions inclusive devt, empowerment on International Day of the Girl child

By Chioma Obinna

As the global community commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, 2025, renowned real estate mogul, humanitarian, and social impact advocate Dr. Becky Olubukola Ph.D., has reaffirmed her deep commitment to advancing the rights, education, protection, and empowerment of the girl child across Nigeria and beyond.

This year’s theme, “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being,” resonates strongly with Dr. Olubukola’s long-standing mission to create pathways for girls to thrive — not just survive — in a society where gender inequality continues to limit their full potential.

“Empowering the girl child is not a charitable act — it is a national investment. Every empowered girl is a multiplier of progress, peace, and prosperity,” Dr. Olubukola said in a statement.

A Track Record of Action and Advocacy

As Group Managing Director/CEO of BSTAN Group, Dr. Olubukola leads one of Nigeria’s most respected real estate and infrastructure development companies. Yet beyond business, her passion for social impact is most visible in her leadership of the Pricaso Care Foundation (PCF) — a nonprofit initiative dedicated to education, health, and empowerment for marginalized communities, especially women, widows, children, and vulnerable girls.

Through PCF, Dr. Olubukola has implemented a range of programs that address:

Access to education and skill acquisition for girls and young women, providing them with vocational training and mentorship.

Health outreach campaigns for girls and mothers in rural and underserved communities, with emphasis on reproductive health, hygiene, and wellness.

Protection and psychosocial support for girls in vulnerable households, advocating against gender-based violence and child neglect.

Economic empowerment for mothers and caregivers, helping to stabilize homes so that girls are more likely to remain in school and avoid early marriage or labor.

Housing and Inclusion: Building Spaces Where Girls Belong

Dr. Olubukola has also integrated girl-child empowerment into the annual National House Fair (NHF) — a flagship public event hosted by BSTAN Group. Through initiatives like the “Face of NHF” girl ambassador program, she uses the platform to raise awareness about education, confidence-building, and leadership among young girls.

By creating accessible housing and enabling dignified living for low-income families, Dr. Olubukola helps foster the stable environments that girls need to grow in safety and reach their full potential.

Speaking Up Against Harm, Speaking Out for Rights

As an outspoken voice on domestic violence, Dr. Olubukola continues to highlight the indirect toll such violence takes on girls — from trauma to educational disruption. She has urged Nigerian communities to be vigilant, to report abuse early, and to ensure that girls have access to care, counseling, and protection.

In 2021, her advocacy and social investment efforts earned her the United Nations International Noble Ambassador Award, recognizing her commitment to inclusive development and humanitarian leadership.

Dr. Olubukola is calling on governments, development partners, private sector leaders, and civil society actors to invest more intentionally in girl-focused programs — particularly in the areas of education, digital inclusion, STEM, leadership, and health.

“We must not only protect our girls — we must prepare them. We must teach them, fund them, listen to them, and follow their lead. That’s how nations grow,” she added.

In celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, PCF will be conducting special outreach across several FCT communities and select rural areas, distributing hygiene kits, providing mentorship sessions, and engaging parents on the value of keeping girls in school.

Dr. Becky Olubukola, Ph.D. is the President of National Association of Market women, Farmers and youths of Nigeria she doubles as the CEO of MSR Group, a Nigerian conglomerate operating in real estate, construction, and housing development. She is the founder of the Pricaso Care Foundation, a non-profit initiative focused on humanitarian relief, youth empowerment, and women’s development. A recipient of multiple honors, including the UN International Noble Ambassador Award, she continues to use her influence and voice to promote gender equity, housing inclusion, and economic empowerment.