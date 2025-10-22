Beauty West Africa gears up for its biggest 2025 edition

By Kingsley Adegboye

With more than 300 exhibitors expected from around the world, this year’s Beauty West Africa Exhibition and Conference is set to be the most inspiring yet.

Africa’s largest international trade event for the beauty, cosmetics and hair industry will run from November 25th -27th at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island. Such has been the growth in the annual event’s popularity that more than 6,000 visitors from Nigeria and across Africa are expected to attend the exhibition which will fill the Centre’s four trade halls.

Beauty West Africa is known for the number and quality of exhibitors, whether local, regional or from around the world.

This year’s show will host country pavilions for exhibitors from China, Turkey and Pakistan, and more than 50 other countries will also be participating, including the USA, UAE, Ghana, Italy, UK, France, and Syria.

As usual, the show will also shine the spotlight on local beauty entrepreneurs and SMEs from Nigeria and West Africa.

Details of the Conference, which runs alongside the Exhibition, are being finalised but speakers will include experts, influencers and representatives of major beauty, cosmetic and hair product companies.

Beauty is a ₦15 trillion business in Nigeria. Data from Statista

estimates that revenue for Nigeria’s beauty and personal care market will be worth more than ₦15 trillion (US$10.17 billion) this year and have an annual growth rate of 15.72 percent between 20205 and 2030.* Cosmetics revenue alone will reach an estimated ₦2.8 trillion (US$1.88 billion) in Nigeria this year.

With the size and growth of the beauty market, Beauty West Africa has therefore become a must-attend event for anyone working in the industry, says Georgina Lloyd, Exhibition Manager at BtoB Events, organisers of Beauty West Africa.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming such a huge number of participants to this year’s Beauty West Africa, which promises to be our biggest and most vibrant edition yet!” she said.

“Visitors can look forward to an expanded show floor across all four halls at The Landmark Centre, with more international and local exhibitors than ever before, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in makeup, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, wellness, and more.

“We’re especially honoured to welcome back Beauty in Lagos as our official Conference Partners. Together, we will build on the success of previous editions to deliver an exciting and dynamic conference program, featuring some of the most influential voices shaping both the African and global beauty industries.”

Feedback shows how much visitors like the event as it is a unique opportunity to do business and to see what’s new in the beauty, cosmetics and hair world.

“This year will bring exclusive product launches, live demonstrations, and new opportunities for brands, buyers, distributors, and entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate.

“Beauty West Africa has always been about driving growth, celebrating creativity, and shaping the future of beauty on the continent, and BWA 2025 promises to be our most inspiring edition yet,” Ms Lloyd said.