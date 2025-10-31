Be mindful of APGA’s proposed civil tax bill, Ukachukwu warns Anambra residents

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming November 8 election in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has cautioned residents to be wary of a proposed Civil Tax Bill reportedly being prepared by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government.

Ukachukwu, who issued the warning during his campaign visit to St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Okpoko, in Ogbaru Local Government Area, alleged that the bill, if passed into law, would impose additional financial burdens on residents already struggling under multiple taxation.

According to him, “a reliable source from the federal tax office” informed him that the proposed bill would require both landlords and tenants to pay a percentage of their house rents as tax once it becomes law.

He claimed the state government was preparing to fast-track the bill’s passage through the legislature, adding that it would “force Ndi Anambra to pay through their nose.”

Ukachukwu urged voters to reject APGA at the polls, describing the proposed legislation as “an incoming triple taxation meant to torment the masses.” He assured that, if elected governor, he would immediately discard the bill.

The APC candidate also advised the electorate to resist vote-buying, warning that federal security agencies would arrest both buyers and sellers. He alleged that the ongoing collection of voters’ names by the state government was a ploy to facilitate future tax deductions rather than welfare payments.

Ukachukwu further promised to recover misappropriated public funds and to prioritize job creation, industrialization, and security if elected.

“My blueprint is to introduce an agricultural value chain, build factories, and stabilize security of lives and property,” he said.