Be accountable, see yourselves as People’s servants, lkubese tells political officer holders

— Disclose the cost per kilometer of Lagos-Calabar coastal road

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Presidential Aspirant and Convener of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, asked political office holders to always be accountable and stop seeing themselves as masters.

Ikubese was reacting to the heated argument that occured between a Tv presenter and Engr David Umahi, Honourable Minister for Works on the cost per kilometer of the ongoing 750km Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

In a statement made available to vanguard, in Akure, lkubese said that “There are two core values expected of anyone occupying a position of leadership. These are accountability and servanthood (humility).

“A political leader holds office for the good of the people to whom he/she MUST be accountable at all times and address with utmost humility.

“The political leader is the SERVANT, while the people are the “masters”. “Unfortunately in our clime, political leaders see themselves as the masters, while the people whom they’re supposed to serve are treated like underdogs who must bow at their feet.

“The heated argument that occured yesterday would not have come up, if the minister understood his place as a servant-leader who must be accountable to the people and do so with humility.

“The presenter asked to know, on behalf of Nigerians , the cost per kilometer of the ongoing 750km Lagos-Calabar coastal road and how the first tranche of the over 700 billion naira loan obtained for the project is being deployed.

“Rather than answer the questions in simple terms, the honourable minister was attacking the person of Rufai with such cockiness of power, ending the 31 minutes of jive-throwing interview without answering the posed questions!

“If Nigeria will emerge from this mess and become the nation of our dreams, we the people must hold our political leaders to account and let them know that they are the servants and we the people are the kings!

“I herein lend my voice to that of the presenter, requesting that the honourable minister tell us the cost per kilometer of the road as awarded and update us on the deployment thus far of the over 700 billion naira first tranche of the loan obtained for the project.

Ikubese therefore called “on the various parastatals and ministries to host websites and social media platforms wherein they update their activities regularly in the interest of our dear nation.