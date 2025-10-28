BBNaija star Tuoyo alleges brutalisation by NDLEA officials during nightclub raid

Tuoyo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, has accused operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of assaulting him during a raid at Proxy Nightclub in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Recall that popular Lagos socialite Pretty Mike and over 100 guests were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, during an NDLEA operation at the nightclub.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday night, Tuoyo narrated that he was at the club in his capacity as a promoter after assisting clients in booking a table when NDLEA officers, accompanied by military personnel, stormed the venue.

According to him, despite being cleared during initial screening, he was forcefully taken into custody along with other guests and while in custody, he was ordered to roll on the ground and was beaten with sticks by NDLEA operatives.

He claimed the assault only stopped after the intervention of a female officer, who nevertheless insisted he perform frog jumps as punishment, despite his inability to move due to severe pain.

He wrote, “I’m a promoter, if you see me outside, it’s because of business I promote for different clubs.

I have not even sat down for up to 30 minutes, all I heard was, ‘Everybody go down!’. I looked up and I saw people that wore black, and I saw military personnel. They asked us to drop our phones, then after some time, they stood us up, checked me, checked my bag, checked every single thing from me, and they checked my socks, checked everything. They didn’t find anything at all, and asked us to go outside after 3am.

“We went outside and sat on the floor, which was humiliating, we started asking after some hours please, what is happening.

“I posted on my social media platform, and I’m like, I have been arrested by the NDLEA for no just cause, which basically was a no just cause, because I was not found with anything at all. Then after like 30 minutes, or 40 minutes, I just see a woman just came and pointed, the people just ran away from the office, and just pointed me, ‘he’s the one.’ Like five guys literally rushed towards me, they first brushed me and slapped me… and one even said, ‘Na you go post abi? Shoot him.’ They were beating me.

“As I was rolling on the floor back and forth, they were hitting me with sticks, kicking and slapping me. I was breathing so fast; I thought I was going to give up. I’ve never been beaten like that in my life.”

He captioned the video, “Nigeria finally happened to me 💔 😥🥺, Everything that happened on Saturday when I was out at Proxy Lagos to Ndlea office.

“I can’t even stand or lie down properly, the pain the Ndlea officers inflicted on me after beating me like a criminal, my whole body, my legs, hands, back and my head is in so much pain, not even funny at all,” Tuoyo added.

“Yesterday I felt so helpless, the intimidation and humiliation was so much on me and everyone else present.

“We stay in a country in which our human rights are taken from us, and no single freedom of speech.”