BBNaija 10: Imisi receives ₦80m grand prize, brand-new Innoson SUV

BBNaija Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, has received her grand prize package worth ₦150 million, which includes ₦80 million in cash and a brand-new SUV from Innoson Motors.

The presentation ceremony was held on Tuesday in Ilupeju, Lagos, where representatives from Innoson Motors formally handed over the car keys to the reality TV star.

Imisi clinched the Season 10 title on Sunday, October 5, after securing 42.8% of the total votes, beating fellow finalists Dede, Koyin, Sultana, and others to emerge as the overall winner.

Her total winnings also feature several additional rewards from the show’s sponsors, complementing the main cash prize and SUV.

Imisi’s triumph adds her name to the list of previous female champions of the show, including Mercy Eke, Phyna, and Ilebaye.

Following her win, fans and celebrities have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising her performance and describing her victory as well-deserved.

Vanguard News