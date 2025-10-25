Bayern beat 10-man ‘Gladbach to match European record

Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #06 Joshua Kimmich (L) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Bayern Munich’s Colombian forward #14 Luis Diaz during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, western Germany on October 25, 2025. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Bayern Munich equalled the European record for successive wins to start a season as they beat 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 on Saturday.

In the late game, Maximilian Beier scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to send Borussia Dortmund up to third with a 1-0 home win over promoted Cologne.

RB Leipzig stayed second with a 6-0 win at Augsburg.

In Moenchengladbach, Joshua Kimmich, Raphael Guerreiro and teenager Lennart Karl all scored in the final half hour as Bayern made it 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions, a feat last achieved by AC Milan at the start of the 1992-93 season.

The win meant Bayern stay five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig at the top of the table.

The home team’s Jens Castrop sunk his studs into Luis Diaz’s shin with 19 minutes gone and was sent off when his yellow card was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

Despite the one-man advantage, Bayern — who made six changes including Jonas Urbig replacing captain Manuel Neuer in goal — lacked fluidity against their last-placed opponents.

“After the red card, the entire stadium celebrated every duel won and every save by their ‘keeper,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

“There were a lot of emotions — we stayed calm. When we got our chances, we took them.”

It was only the second time this season Harry Kane, who had a goal chalked off for offside in the second half, had failed to score.

Kimmich put the visitors ahead after 64 minutes, blasting through a crowded penalty box and Guerreiro added another five minutes later, sweeping in to finish off a lovely team move.

Gladbach’s hopes of getting something out of the match were dashed further when Kevin Stoeger hit a penalty at the post with 15 minutes left.

With nine minutes remaining, 17-year-old Karl produced a stunning curling strike to wrap up the match for the defending champions.

– Dortmund win late –

Dortmund, who lost their first match of the season last Saturday at Bayern, looked set to lose further ground on the league leaders as the clock wound down against visiting Cologne.

Dortmund were camped around the visitors’ goal in the last 30 minutes but could not make the pressure count, with Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe keeping the hosts at bay.

Cologne’s Timo Huebers was stretchered off in the final 10 minutes with a knee injury, forcing the visitors, who had already made all of their changes, to play a man down.

With the match entering the seventh and final stoppage-time minute, Beier cut a low shot across the grass and into the goal to send the 82,000-strong Westfalenstadion into raptures.

“I told the lads, you can’t do that to me too often,” Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told Sky about the late goal. “Otherwise my heart might stop pumping”.

RB Leipzig romped to a 6-0 win at Augsburg with six different goalscorers, tightening their grip on second spot.

Yan Diomande, Romulo, Antonio Nusa, Christoph Baumgartner, Assan Ouedraogo and Castello Lukeba all netted as Leipzig inflicted Augsburg’s worst home defeat in league history.

Since losing 6-0 to Bayern in the season opener, Leipzig have claimed 19 of a possible 21 points in seven games, conceding just three goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt bounced back from Wednesday’s 5-1 Champions League thumping by Liverpool to beat St Pauli 2-0 at home thanks to a double from Jonathan Burkardt.

Germany striker Burkardt, who also scored a double last week against Freiburg, has six goals in seven league games this season.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg won their first match since August with a 1-0 victory at Hamburg, with Adam Daghim scoring the only goal.

Hamburg winger Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer missed a first-half penalty, the third time in a row he has failed to convert from the spot.

Hoffenheim beat lowly Heidenheim 3-1.

