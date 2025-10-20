Since the announcement of his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), there have been speculations on what the next political move of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri will be.

Strong indications indicate that he and his supporters will soon join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to this development, the Executive Director of Social and Human Capital Development at the South South Development Commission and founding Chieftain of the party in Bayelsa State, Engr. Preye Aganaba has expressed delight about the readiness of the party to welcome the Governor to join in the common purpose of delivering the dividends of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He made these remarks while responding to questions in an interview at a Rythm 94.7 FM in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to the Odi-born politician, the intention of the Bayelsa Governor to defect to the ruling party did not come as a surprise.

“The kind of impactful leadership and bold reforms led by President Bola Tinubu have unlocked enormous resources for governors to carry out development in their various states. It is only natural for those of them who are people-oriented to align with the President.”

Commenting on what follows next, Engr. Aganaba insisted that it is the national leadership of the party that will receive the governor, and state apparatus of the party will follow their lead.

One level of infrastructure in Bayelsa, Engr Aganaba expressed optimism about the increasing level of infrastructural interventions in the state and suggested that, working together in unity, political leaders will attract more projects to the state.

On the rumours that the Bayelsa-born former President Goodluck Jonathan may be contesting the 2027 elections, the Executive Director appeared doubtful of the veracity of such news, insisting that the former President is now a respected statesman best suited for mentoring younger people.

