Bayelsa APC chieftain disagrees with Nabena on possible implosion over defections

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A former Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress ,APC, in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Samuel Aredeh has faulted the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena over his comment on a possible implosion in the party in the State over the recent defections into the party.

Aredeh described the claims of an implosion by Nabena as laughable and ignorant, noting that it is unfortunate that Nabena cannot gauge the feelings of the party in the state and at the national levels, adding that the governors and political leaders are not defecting out of fear or desperation; but because of the results of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu

Aradeh, who was reacting to an interview granted in a National tabloid by Nabena, said it is suspicious that Nabena might be speaking on behalf of some chieftains of the party including a former governor, insisting that the only thing that has imploded in the party in Bayelsa State is the figment of his imagination.

He said: “Implode? That’s laughable. The only thing that has imploded is Yekini Nabena’s political career. That is a lazy and ignorant analysis, what Nabena fails to understand perhaps deliberately is that the influx of new members is proof of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

“Governors and political leaders are not defecting out of fear or desperation; they are joining because they see results, the Renewed Hope Agenda is working. Nigeria is being restructured for growth, the economy is stabilizing, and governance is becoming more pragmatic and inclusive.

“The APC is not breaking; it is expanding. Only a man consumed by bitterness will see progress and call it a problem. So who made him the judge of other people’s political motives? The APC today is driven by leaders of vision and competence men and women who believe in the President’s reform agenda.”

Aradeh also explained that the reward system of the party under President Bola Tinubu is already providing direction,coordination and leadership which is needed by the ruling party,

“The President is providing direction, coordination, and leadership, exactly what a ruling party needs.The APC has moved beyond the era of empty noise-makers.

” We are now focused on governance, delivery, and national progress. People like Nabena, who thrived in confusion and gossip, can’t stand that there’s a new discipline and structure in the party. So, they run to the media, hoping to stir controversy. But Nigerians have grown wiser they can see through his bitterness.

“They are afraid that if Governor Douye Diri eventually defects to the APC, it might jeopardize 2027 governorship ambition of some people. The Governors coming into the party will not stop anyone from contesting election to any office including office of governor in 2028.

“Building Bayelsa is bigger than any individual’s ambition. Our focus is Bayelsa first, and Mr. President’s vision to reposition Nigeria and lead it to its rightful place in the comity of nations is what we are committed to supporting.

“This whole issue of party leadership and its attendant commotion should be put to rest with the coming in of Governor Douye Diri, whose leadership style and political prowess will further stabilize and unify the APC in Bayelsa State.

“Those defecting into the party are joining the winning team because they see hope, performance, and direction. No amount of frustrated noise from washed out politicians will stop that momentum.”