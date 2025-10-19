BATN’s Erewa-Meggison re-elected as Chairman of MAN Export Group

By Juliet Umeh

The Manufacturing Association of Nigeria Export Group, MANEG, has re-elected Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, FCIS, External Affairs Director at British American Tobacco Nigeria, BATN, as its Chairman.

The election took place at the Group’s Annual General Meeting held at MAN House, Ikeja, Lagos.

Her re-election reflects the continued confidence of MANEG members in her leadership, commitment to inclusive growth, and drive to enhance Nigeria’s export performance globally.

MANEG, a strategic export advocacy arm of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), represents manufacturers engaged in export trade. The group promotes policies and initiatives that strengthen non-oil exports, improve competitiveness, and support sustainable industrial and economic development.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Erewa-Meggison expressed gratitude to MANEG members for the renewed mandate, pledging to consolidate the Group’s gains and introduce innovative programmes to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export capacity.

“It is with great honour and humility that I stand before you today, deeply grateful for the confidence you have once again placed in me. Together, we will continue to elevate MANEG, building on the solid foundation established by those who came before us, while driving new initiatives that strengthen our role as a leading voice in Nigeria’s export ecosystem,” she said.

Reaffirming MANEG’s vision of driving sustainable growth and job creation, she emphasised that non-oil exports remain a key pathway to generating foreign exchange and creating employment for Nigeria’s youthful population.

Erewa-Meggison noted that MANEG would intensify advocacy for the transparent administration of the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), calling for fairness, accountability, and clearance of outstanding claims. She added that the Group would sustain engagement with government stakeholders to shape policies that boost the competitiveness of Made-in-Nigeria products and lower operational costs for exporters.

She also underscored the importance of strengthening cross-border trade relationships to facilitate smoother trade flows and improved access to regional and international markets. According to her, MANEG will continue to help members leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by identifying growth prospects and addressing challenges facing Nigerian exporters.

Mrs. Erewa-Meggison’s re-election marks another milestone in MANEG’s efforts to advance Nigeria’s non-oil exports and ensure that the manufacturing sector remains globally competitive. Under her leadership, the Group has strengthened advocacy on export incentives, raised visibility for Nigerian exporters, and amplified manufacturers’ voices in policy discussions across Africa.

Dignitaries at the event included Dr. Olajumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, represented by Hajia Hajara Usman; the Minister of State for Finance, represented by Musa Umar; Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN; Professor Emmanuel Olawale Ogunkola, Special Guest Speaker; and the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Ajayi-Kadir commended MANEG’s role as a vital catalyst for industrial growth, job creation, and foreign exchange stability, stressing that export-led industrialisation remains key to sustainable economic transformation.